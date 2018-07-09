The next iPhone might have dual SIM capability, but there is a catch

One of the most requested features of on the Apple iPhone is the ability to support dual SIM cards. However, Apple has not implemented that feature on any of their smartphones due to the n-number of reasons. However, Apple might finally implement this feature on the iPhone launching in 2018, but, everyone will not be happy with this solution (at least Indians).

In fact, presently the Google Pixel is the only smartphone brand (Android) which offers a single SIM card slot like the iPhone counterpart. Most of the flagship smartphones from Samsung, HTC, LG, and Sony comes with a dual SIM card slot (at least in India), whereas in some international markets, these companies launch a single SIM variant of the same (in North America and Europe) as people tend to use a smartphone with just a single SIM card slot.

Dual SIM support explained

The Apple iPhone X1 or the Apple iPhone X 2nd Gen is likely to offer a dual-SIM support but not the dual SIM card slot. This means, Apple will go with the e-SIM, which has been already implemented in the several iPad models.

An Apple e-SIM is a virtual SIM, which will be embedded into the motherboard, which cannot be taken out. Instead, one can buy data and voice plans from Apple, which will be very useful for the international audience to access high-speed data without switching to a local SIM card.

Unfortunately, the Apple SIM service is not yet available in India. Even though the iPhone supports dual SIM cards, people in India and China will end up using just a single SIM card slot. However, Apple might launch the Apple SIM service in India in the coming days as well.

Like every year, Apple will be launching the next generation iPhones in September. This year, the company is expected to launch three new iPhones with Face ID and a notch design. A report also suggests that the company might launch an affordable version of the Apple iPhone SE 2 for as low of Rs 35,000.

Conclusion

Apple iPhone X1 is likely to support dual SIM cards, but, the smartphone will not offer dual SIM slots what so ever.