There is a product to help get rid of smartphone addiction; Substitute Phone

Whether we want to admit or not, we have become addicted to our smartphones. For most of us, hardly a moment passes without taking a look at our phones. Needless to say, excessive use of smartphones is affecting not only our social life but also our health.

Just like in case of cigarette addiction, it seems like we even get pleasure from just holding and touching our phones. This leads to unnecessary usage of our phones when it is not required. So how do you get rid of the addition? Well, there is a product called "Substitute Phone", which is made by Austria-based product and furniture designer Klemens Schillinger.

Well, we don't exactly know if we can refer the Substitute Phones as devices, so we would just call it a product. Sized like a standard smartphone, they are just inert pieces of heavy, high-quality plastic. The Substitute Phones are also embedded with stone beads, so users can run their fingers along the stone beats to get the similar feeling they get while scrolling through their smartphones.

What's more, there are different models for different people. In some, the embedded stone beads are in vertically aligned, while in some they are horizontally arranged.

"This calming limitation offers help for smartphone addicts to cope with withdrawal symptoms. The object as a therapeutic approach," explains the description of the product on Schillinger's website.

In a statement given to the publication Dezeen, Schillinger said that he got the idea of making something like this after watching a documentary, which features the Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco. The documentary basically shows how Umberto Eco tries to give up smoking pipe by replacing it with a wooden stick.

So what do you think about the Substitute Phone? Do you think it would work on smartphone addicts? Do share your views with us in the comments section.