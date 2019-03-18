These Asus smartphones to receive Android Pie stable update by April 15, 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Asus Smartphones that are now said to get the Android Pie flavor are the ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and the ZenFone Max M2.

Google has officially released the first Android Q beta update to select Pixel smartphones. While the latest Android Q OS has started making its way in the market, the Android Pie OS which was released last year is still being dished out to some smartphones, some of them are lined up to receive the update. Google had announced the Android 9 Pie OS back in August 2018. Since its launch, the OS has been rolled out to a whole lot of smartphones with the first being Essential Phone and Nokia smartphones.

Asus, the Taiwanese tech giant had also revealed the Android Pie roadmap for its ZenFone smartphone lineup recently. Now, the company has shared some information on the dates as well as the names of ZenFone smartphones to receive the Android Pie update.

The Asus Smartphones that are now said to get the Android Pie flavor are the ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and the ZenFone Max M2. All three smartphones were launched in the year 2018. While the ZenFone Max Pro M1 was announced at early 2018, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the Max M2 were launched later in 2018 and shipped with Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Now, these smartphones are scheduled to receive the Android Pie stable version by April 15, 2019. The information on the Android Pie stable update rollout for the ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and the ZenFone Max M2 have been shared by Asus itself.

To recall, the other ZenFone smartphones which are lined up to receive the Android Pie flavor includes ZenFone Max Pro, ZenFone Max ZenFone Max Plus M1, ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Q, and ZenFone Live (L1) etc. In addition to the ZenFone smartphone lineup, Asus will also push out the Android Pie update to its premium ROG gaming smartphone. And with the update, all the aforementioned smartphones will get the usual Android Pie goodies such as Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery and gesture-based navigations etc. The update will also improve the overall performance of smartphones.

