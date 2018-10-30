These Nokia Phones to receive Night Sight feature with Google Camera app mod

Nokia smartphones are known for the stock Android UI on which they run on. This makes them first in the line to receive the security patches and Android updates. You also might have heard about the Pixel 3's Night Sight feature which is specifically designed to capture images in low-light situations. Google is still to roll out this feature for the compatible smartphone s officially, however, a Google Camera app mod has the Night Sight feature enabled which allows the device to capture some high-quality images in low light situations. Now, it appears that the Night Sight feature is also enabled on some of the Nokia smartphones including Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 with the help of Google Camera app mod.

In order to use the Night Sight feature on any of the above mentioned Nokia smartphones all you need to do is follow some simple steps mentioned below:

1. The first thing which you will need to do is download the Night Sight enabled Camera app APK. To download the app's APK you can also click on this link. If in case the download link does not work you can also try any of the mirror links.

2. If none of the above steps work you can also download the APK directly from OneDrive page.

Notably, the Google Camera app mod's Night Sight feature is apparently functional on the smartphones which run on Android 9 Pie stable or beta build.

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is one of the latest offerings by Nokia and it packs a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for screen protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 636 CPU paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in 64GB of storage capacity. The smartphone is powered by a 3500mAh Li-Ion battery and ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.