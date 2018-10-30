This Google Pixel 3XL glitch makes a second notch appear on the screen

Premium smartphones have always fallen prey to the software glitches in the past. Well, this one is a pretty odd glitch and Google Pixel 3 XL (review) is the victim. Yes, few of Google's latest flagship models are showing a second virtual notch on the screen. The company has already addressed the issue and promised to fix it via a software patch.

So my Pixel randomly grew another notch today. 😂 https://t.co/c6Pff9MVmW pic.twitter.com/ugjfLmCkDZ — UrAvgConsumer (@UrAvgConsumer) October 24, 2018

Several Pixel 3 XL users have come across this issue. Few users say that the issue is temporary, and gets back to normal after restarting the device. UrAvgConsumer came across the second mystery notch, as did a number of Reddit users, and others on Twitter.

This is without a doubt an unflattering glitch, considering the fact that users who already criticized the notch have to deal with another.

To recall, the new iteration of the flagship comes with a larger screen and trimmed bezels - and a notch on the top in case of the 3XL. The Pixel 3XL packs a 6.3-inch display, while the standard has a 5.5-inch screen.

The company has stuck to its winning formula of the 12.2MP single camera sensor on both the devices, resisting the trend of dual camera setups. However, both flagships come with two front-facing cameras, one of which provides a wide field view to fit in more people in a selfie. The camera has also received new software features that bolster the new camera performance with AI enhancements.

This will also mark as the first time, the Pixel devices will support wireless charging at up to 10 watts, and the company has also introduced a new charging stand - the Pixel Stand, which is optional.

The new smartphones run the latest and the purest form of Android 9 Pie and also have support for company's Digital Wellbeing features. The devices come sans the trio of virtual keys, thanks to the new gesture navigation introduced with Android 9 Pie.