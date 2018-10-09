ENGLISH

Google calls out iPad Pro and Surface Pro with the latest Pixel Slate

Google has a new convertible in the form of Pixel Slate

    Google, with its latest Pixel Slate, seems to be calling out the Apple iPad Pro and the Microsoft Surface Pro. The latest Pixel Slate is basically a tablet running Chrome OS that comes with a detachable keyboard if you wish to use it as a notebook. 

    The latest device is powered by Intel's 8th Gen processor, while another variant running Intel Core i7 chipset with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pixel Slate comes with a 12.3-inch that is touted to have a faster refresh rate and more power efficient compared to a conventional LCD display.

    The availability details are yet to be announced by Google. However, what we know for sure is that the device will ship to the US later this year, along with Canada and UK markets. It will come at a price of $599 for the Intel Celeron processor, and the higher-end variants might cost as much as $1,599. The keyboard will be available separately at a price of $199, while the stylus pen will cost you $99.

    Just like the Pixel 3 smartphones, the Pixel Slate also features front-firing speakers. As for the optics, the device has an 8MP camera on the rear panel, while another 8MP sensor for video calls and has a fingerprint sensor that will be integrated within the power key. The company also claims that the Assistant is deeply integrated with =in the Chrome OS, allowing users to perform tasks such as email, dictate, book a reservation just using voice commands.

    This isn't the first time Google has launched a tablet which will go head-to-head with the iPad and the Microsoft Surface. Earlier, the company launched the Pixel C which came with a similar form factor, but with Android OS. But the latest Pixel Slate comes with an enhanced OS with better security, productivity features aiming to attract productivity seekers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 23:12 [IST]
