This could be the final design of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. We know that Xiaomi is prepping the Mi Mix 2 with a higher screen-to-body ratio than the original Mi Mix that was announced in the last year.

To remind you, the company's CEO Lei Jun let out an official confirmation regarding the device in the beginning of this year. Jun stated that the French designer of the original Mi Mix, Philip Starck will be involved in designing its sequel too. Today, a Weibo user has shared some renders that are said to showcase the final design of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. Scroll down to see the images.

Bezel-less display Up front, the phone seems to sport the same design as expected on Apple's iPhone 8 with a bezel-less, full-screen display. On the top, there are openings for the selfie camera, sensors and the earpiece. Apart from that, the front of the alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 doesn't have anything else. The right side of the device holds the power button and the volume rockers. The SIM card tray is placed on the left. Vertical dual cameras Keeping in line with the speculations, the design suggests that the Mi Mix 2 will arrive with a dual camera setup on its back. The sensors are placed vertically and are accompanied by a LED flash on the side. Interestingly, the rear panel doesn't house a fingerprint scanner. So either the power button will double function as the fingerprint reader or Xiaomi will put the fingerprint scanner under the phone's display. However, the chances of happening the latter are very lean. Lack of headphone jack The bottom part reveals the absence of the headphone jack. So Xiaomi has probably decided to ditch the standard 3.5mm audio jack on the Mi Mix 2. Having said that, the top of the device could hold the headphone jack. Anyway, the bottom part also has speaker grills and the USB Type-C port. Well, it goes without saying that we can't give you the authenticity of this leak. So you better take it with a pinch of salt.