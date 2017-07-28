Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to receive Android Nougat update soon

Earlier today, we saw that the Xiaomi Redmi Note has grabbed the top position in the Indian market with a high market share of 7.2% in the second quarter.

Now, the best selling smartphone in the first half of 2017 is in the headlines for another interesting information. Well, Xiaomi announced a list of smartphone those will receive the Android Nougat update in early July but the list did not include the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi rolled out the Android Nougat based Developer Preview ROM to the Redmi Note 4 but did not mention when the official update will be made available.

A banner spotted on Flipkart reveals that the Redmi Note 4 will soon get the Android Nougat update. Until now, the smartphone is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow that is over a year old. This will definitely be a great news for the Redmi Note 4 users and the Xiaomi fans as the smartphone have created records in terms of its sales in the country.

To remind you, initially, 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 were sold in a short span of 10 minutes. In addition to this record, 1 million units of the smartphone were sold in just 45 days of its launch in the country. Also, Xiaomi managed to sell two million units of the device in 120 days of its launch. These numbers are sure to be increased further as the smartphone is going on sale every week in the country. It is also available offline via retail stores such as Sangeetha, Lot Mobile, Poorvika and Big C apart from the Mi Home stores.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 4 is its pricing that is reasonable given the features and specifications that the device is packed with. The Redmi Note 4 has been launched in three variants - 2GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs, 9,999, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999.