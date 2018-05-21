This iPhone X is the costliest tribute to the Royal-wedding

Purveyor of golden Apple products, Goldgenie has a new offering related to royal-wedding. The company has launched a limited-edition 24-carat gold iPhone X engraved with Harry and Meghan.

The iPhone X Diamond CLuster Royal Wedding Edition has diamonds over the Apple logo. It comes at a price of $4,600, which is too heavy on pockets. However, the company has also launched the iPhone Elite Royal Wedding Edition for a price of $4,000. Also, only 99 of each edition will be produced, so if you are someone willing to buy this phone, better act quickly. The company is also accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

Recently, a Russian accessory maker called Caviar also released a solar-powered version of the iPhone X priced at $4,500. Caviar is selling the new version dubbed as iPhone X "Tesla" and it initially announced its plan to launch the variant back in November, as reported by AppleInsider. Since Caviar makes neither iPhones nor Teslas, there aren't any new functions added to the phone. The iPhone X Tesla is basically a thick case that sticks to the phone. It has a solar panel on the rear panel that powers a secondary battery for additional fuel. Caviar claims the case has IP67 water and dust resistance.

The first unit of the iPhone X Tesla comes engraved with "Made on Earth by Humans." It honors Elon Musk who sent a Tesla Roadster into space on a SpaceX Falco Heavy rocket in February this year. The company will only be making 999 units, and each one of them will have its own production number. For $4,555, customers will get an iPhone X Tesla with 64GB storage. While for the 256GB variant, you'll have to shell out $4,805. Since the device will be imported from Russia, there might be additional duty charges.

8 Ways To Make Your iPhone Battery Last Longer!

Besides the success of the iPhone X, there are chances that Apple iPhone's 2018 variant might get 42 percent new users. In a survey of 511 users, Loup Ventures found 226 iPhone users, out of which 22 percent people are planning to upgrade to a new iPhone 2018 model slated to launch this September. The numbers compare to 23 percent when the company was expected to launch the iPhone X, and 15 percent before the iPhone was launched. Additionally, 20 percent users expect to upgrade to an iPhone 8 or iPhone X by 2019, bringing the total share up to 42 percent.