    This is how Redmi 7 looks like: Gradient design with dual camera setup

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC powers the Redmi 7

    Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Y3, the third-gen selfie-centric smartphone in India on the 24th of April. According to the latest teaser image, the company is most likely to launch the Redmi 7 along with the Redmi Y3.

    Smartphone leaker Ishan Agarwal has officially confirmed that the company is indeed launching the Redmi 7 in India, which is a super-affordable version of the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi 7 was recently launched in China, and here are the specifications of the smartphone. Unlike the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the smartphone is most likely to feature a polycarbonate back panel with gradient finish.

    Redmi 7 specifications

    The base variant of the Redmi 7 retails in China for 699 Yuan or Rs 7,200, and the smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ resolution IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass with a dot notch or water-drop notch display.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset powers the smartphone with 2/3 GB of RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone offers dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots (with dual VoLTE) with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

    On to the optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    Just like the majority of the Redmi smartphones launched in 2019, the Redmi 7 has a massive 4000 mAh battery, which is most likely to last up to 2 days on a single charge. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

     

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
