Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta 9.4.15 gets Digital Wellbeing feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi’s latest MIUI beta gets this feature rolled out by Google last year.

With the rollout of the Digital Wellbeing-like feature, Xiaomi has joined the list of smartphone brands to provide the screen time feature. The company has started adding a similar feature and WiFi probe protection as a part of the latest beta version of its custom skin MIUI.

Xiaomi is known to add new features to its user interface without changing the base version of the OS. Given that Android versions bring new features with each release, the Chinese company is also focusing on adding new features with the minor release of the custom ROM.

Notably, the difference between the MIUI iterations based on Android Nougat and Android Pie is only marginal as the company brings new features seen on Android to its customer skin without altering the actual version of Android. Though this is ingenious, it makes Xiaomi drop core Android features such as Adaptive Battery and Digital Wellbeing rolled out by Google with Android 9 Pie.

Digital Wellbeing for MIUI

Now, Xiaomi is filling the gap with the rollout of the Digital Wellbeing feature in the latest MIUI beta version v9.4.15 for select devices. Notably, this feature keeps a track of the screen time on digital devices. It does the same features as the feature on Google. It offers details such as screen usage and amount of time spent per app per day, week or month, claims a report by XDA Developers.

Xiaomi MIUI users can tap on individual apps to see the overall screen-on-time for the apps throughout the day. It can be segmented further to show the time spent per hour. As per a report by XDA Developers, this feature will let users know the number of times they have unlocked the device and number of notifications that they have received per day or week.

Like the Digital Wellbeing feature of Google, this one from Xiaomi shows the frequency of notifications per app. A graph will show the influx of notifications on an hourly basis. It is a forked version of Digital Wellbeing and comes with the ability to set a timer for everyday use.