This is the new Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP primary camera and water-drop notch

The new Redmi smartphone has a gradient back panel

By

    Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event on the 10th of January, where the company is expected to launch the first Redmi smartphone with a whopping 48 MP primary camera.

    This is the new Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP primary camera

     

    And now, an unknown Xiaomi smartphone with model number M1901F7C, M1901F7T and M1901F7E have been spotted on TENAA, which is most likely to be the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 smartphone or the Redmi 7 Pro.

    First Redmi smartphone with a water-drop notch

    The TENAA listing does specify some of the features and specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch display with a water-drop notch design, offering higher screen to body ratio than any other Redmi smartphone till date.

    The smartphone has a premium design with a gradient color profile with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual camera setup. As of now, there is no information on the secondary camera sensor used on the Redmi Pro 2. Considering the previous Redmi smartphone, the Redmi Pro 2 is most likely to have a 5 MP depth camera.

    The listing also reveals that the smartphone will have a 3900 (4000) mAh battery, similar to the other Redmi Note series of smartphones. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for the base variant.

    As of now, there is a lot of confusion with respect to the naming of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Some reports suggest that the first Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP camera will be the Redmi 7, and some reports indicate that the company will resurrect Redmi Pro branding by launching the Redmi Pro 2 smartphone.

    In the upcoming days, we will have further information about the complete specifications of the Unknown Redmi smartphone. Easily, this is one of the best looking Redmi smartphone from the company, which looks premium and offers a unique set of features.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 8:09 [IST]
