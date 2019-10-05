This Smartphone Case Lets You Use Dual SIM On All iPhones News oi-Karan Sharma

Krimston has launched its latest iPhone case in the Indian market and the company is calling it the Krimston TWO. The USP of this iPhone case is that it will allow users to use two SIMs for the first time on all iPhone variants. Here are more details about the newly launched iPhone case.

The newly launched iPhone case will allow users to get access to the second SIM by pairing the device with its app. Users can call, SMS and have all the access to the iPhone contact list. The case supports voice calls and SMS, but do note that it doesn't support VoLTE. Besides, it also has a built-in power bank which will allow users to extend the battery life of the iPhone. It comes equipped with a 2,200 mAh battery and Nano SIM card support.

Besides, the case comes with a shortcut button for LED flash and it is also capable of protecting the smartphone from drops and falls. Inside the case, you have to insert the secondary SIM and attach the smartphone with the case.

The newly launched iPhone Case will be compatible with the following iPhone variants:

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 8

According to the company, it took 4 years of Research and Development across California, Bangalore, Beirut, and Shenzhen to develop the Krimston Two.

Product specifications

• Bluetooth 4.0

• Power: Input/Output5V/1A

• Battery capacity:2200mAh

• SIM card type: Nano SIM

• GSM full band:850/900/1800/1900MHz

Availability

If you are interested in purchasing the Krimston Two then you can grab it on Amazon India. The iPhone case is up for sale at Rs. 9,999 in white and grey color options.

