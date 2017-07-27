This video shows what you can do with Meizu Pro 7's rear display

Earlier today we informed you about the launch of Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus Android smartphones in the Chinese market. Meizu pro 7 will come at a starting price of 2,880 Yuan ($426) and the bigger Meizu pro 7 Plus will cost 3,580 Yuan ($530) for the base variant. The handsets will start selling on August 5 in the Chinese market and we expect the company to announce their global availability soon.

The new metal-glass clad Meizu smartphones sports Super AMOLED screens, not just on front but also on the rear side. The 1.9-inch rear secondary displays are undoubtedly the key highlight feature of the handsets and are provided to enhance the user experience.

The secondary displays on the two devices can be used to check notifications, weather, e-mails, calendars, etc. Users can also switch on the camera and click a selfie without even turning on the main display.

All of these will help in preserving the battery life as users don't need to switch on the main display every time they receive a notification and wants to perform the above mentioned tasks.

Here's a video that shows the Meizu Pro 7's rear display in action

Coming onto the other aspects of the handsets, the Meizu Pro 7 sports a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display and the bigger Meizu Pro 7 Plus features a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display. Notably, the secondary displays are also Super AMOLED.

Meizu Pro 7 has been launched in two variants; one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage and the other with 128GB internal storage. The 64GB ROM variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 chipset, while the 128GB ROM variant works on a MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

The Meizu Pro 7 Plus also comes in two different variants. The first variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage, while the other offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space. Both the versions are powered by the Helio X30 SoC.

Meizu Pro 7 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with mCharge 3.0 while the Pro 7 Plus gets a 3500mAh battery with mCharge 4.0.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are also the first smartphones from the company to feature dual cameras. Like the Honor 8 pro and Nubia M2, Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus have one RGB and one Monochrome sensor at the rear panel. The sensors are 12MP Sony IMX386 with an aperture size of f/2.0. A16MP selfie shooter is also provided.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS layered with Meizu's own Flyme 6 skin on top.

As we mentioned, there's no official word on the smartphone's availability in the Indian market but we are expecting Meizu to make some announcements soon for the global availability of new devices.

