Togofogo to offer on-site phone repair exclusively for Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi phones

Online marketplace for buying and selling of pre-owned and refurbished smartphones, Togofogo has announced its strategic tie-up with Aforeserve to offer doorstep repair for smartphones.

Soumitra Gupta, CEO, Togofogo, said: "We have tied up with Aforeserve.com Limited, the market leader in repair and refurbishing services with 18 years of experience. Over time, we realized that there is an emerging need for 'On-site' repair facility which could save almost half of the time for the consumers. It has been started as a pilot project for Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, however, we will soon extend the service for other smartphones as well. We have successfully set our foot in the Indian market and we highly regard our customer's interest by doing little things that leave a bigger impact."

The companies have also announced exclusive 'On-site' repair for Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi smartphones. With this, Togofogo aims to deliver to its customers the ease and convenience that an e-commerce experience brings.

For those who are not aware, Togofogo is now targeting the second largest category in the refurbished market, after mobiles.

The laptops being sold on Togofogo include Quality Check, Certification, Extended Warranty, and Repair Services, maintaining the uniqueness of the platform.

With the integration of the array of services provided by Togofogo, the listed refurbished laptops are almost like new ones but with a price difference that makes all the differences. To begin with, Togofogo would be selling laptops of top-brands on its website.

Togofogo is a one-stop-shop for its customers providing multiple services. It has recently integrated a new service on its platform - "Sell your Phone" - where customers can directly sell their old phones for the best possible price. With this, the company aims to channelize the unorganized market for used phones in India.