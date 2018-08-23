Two mysterious Xiaomi phones spotted on FCC, NCC certification; Could be Redmi Note 6, Note 6 Pro?

Smartphone maker Xioami has already released a number of the smartphone in India this year. But the brand is not ready to stop, in result the company is witnessing a huge sale in the Indian smartphone market.

It seems that the company is gearing up for launching its yet another smartphone soon. The upcoming smartphone goes by the model number Xiaomi M1806E7TG, which has recently passed through the FCC certification in the United States. The smartphone carries the FCC ID as 2AFZZ-RMSE7TG. The is one more model spotted with the label M1806E7TH. This unit receives the coveted Taiwanese NCC certification.

Now the question arises, which are these new phones come into the market. Currently, there is not any information available on the certified handset. But, we can safely assume that this might be the Redmi Note 6 or maybe the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Traditionally the company release the Note series smartphone in the starting of the year, somewhere between January and February. The Redmi Note 4 was also launched in January 2017. And notably this year the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro was launched in February. On the basis of this fact we can expect the phones will be launch in early 2019.

Xiaomi M1806E7TG, M1806E7TH specs

According to the FCC certification, we can see that the upcoming smartphone will arrive with an LTE/WCDMA/CDMA/GSM connectivity support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n ac with 2.4GHz/5GHz frequency, Bluetooth, and a hardware supporting an LTE Band 40.

The unknown certified device is said to be run on Android-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. This year's Redmi Note 5 was launched with the 5.99-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, it was powered by an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 625 chipset. It is backed by a 3GB and 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 5 Pro also features the same display, packing an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual 12MP+5MP camera, 20MP selfie shooter, and a 4000mAh battery.

Let's see what the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is going to serve in term of specifications and feature.