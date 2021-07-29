Two Mystery Redmi Fagship Smartphones Under Development; New Series Incoming? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's Redmi smartphone lineup is popular amongst the masses with its mid-range offerings. However, this lineup has been updated with several flagship grade smartphones. The Redmi K series is one good example of such. The brand is done with the Redmi K40 series launch and is now gearing up to add the Redmi K50 series in the mix with high-end hardware. Well, it seems that the company is working on two other models with premium features that might not be a part of the upcoming Redmi K50 series.

Two More Redmi Flagships Under Development?

The mystery Redmi smartphones' development has been tipped by a Weibo user. As per the leak, Xiaomi is working on two different Redmi smartphones which will have high-end specifications. The moniker of the handsets hasn't been revealed by the leak. However, the processor and other hardware details have been shared.

One of the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 800 series processor, while the other is said to employ the Dimensity 1100 5G SoC. This confirms both the unknown Redmi smartphones will come with a 5G network support.

The post further suggests that the Redmi smartphone with the Dimensity 1100 processor will be packed with a 120Hz display. However, the display type and screen size are not revealed. It remains to be seen if the company packs the unit with an OLED or AMOLED panel. Nevertheless, we can expect a punch-hole selfie camera cutout upfront and an FHD+ screen resolution.

This variant is also said to feature a 64MP main camera. Whether there will be a triple-lens camera setup or a quad-lens module is yet to be revealed. The handset will be using a 5,000 mAh battery which will be paired up with 67W fast charging.

Not much has been revealed about the other Redmi smartphone which uses the Snapdragon 800 series processor. Only the processor detail has been tipped by the post.

The post also hints at an under-display fingerprint scanner for security. This feature will likely be present in both variants. We are waiting for the rumor mill and the company to shed some more insight into these mystery flagship Redmi smartphones and will keep you updated with the details.

