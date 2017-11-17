Two new Samsung smartphones with entry-level specs get benchmarked

As we are steadily moving towards the end of 2017, the rumor mill has started giving out details about the smartphones that will be launched early next year.

Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are two such smartphones that are currently enjoying the limelight. The Galaxy A (2018) series smartphones are appearing in leaks as well. This doesn't mean, Samsung is only working on flagship or high-end devices. In fact, we have proof that suggests otherwise. Two Samsung devices with entry-level specs have recently been benchmarked.

The first one is the Samsung SM-J250F, which is expected to get launched as Galaxy J2 Pro (2018). According to its Geekbench listing, the phone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with the clock frequency of 1.4GHz. Memory is 1345 MB which might be 2GB of RAM but is more likely to be just 1.5GB.

As for the software, the smartphone is listed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Another benchmark listing also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) will offer dual-SIM support.

Moving on, another smartphone that has appeared on GFXBench carries the model name Samsung G571. Judging from the model name, it could be the successor of last year's Galaxy J5 Prime. The GFXBench listing reveals that the Samsung G571 is fitted with a 4.8-inch display with HD resolution.

Under the hood, the smartphone is driven by an Exynos 7570 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. The storage space could be further expandable.

On the imagery aspect, the alleged successor of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2016) appears to feature a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Both the cameras are capable of shooting video in full HD resolution.

