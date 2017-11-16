Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) support page spotted on official website

We know that Samsung will be launching the next-generation Galaxy A smartphones sometime early next year. The lineup is said to include the Galaxy A3 (2018), Galaxy A5 (2018), and Galaxy A7 (2018).

While Samsung is yet to officially confirm the launch of these smartphones, the rumor mills have been speculating about what we can expect to see in these Galaxy A (2018) smartphones. It is widely speculated that these smartphones will feature Infinity Display panels as we have seen on the flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Now, there appears to be a sort of confirmation regarding the existence of the Galaxy A7 (2018). The official website of Samsung Kazakhstan via Let's Go Digital shows the support page for the upcoming Galaxy A7 carrying the model number SM-A730F/DS. However, the support page on the official Samsung website does not divulge any further details of the smartphone.

From the previous reports, the Galaxy A7 (2018) is claimed to arrive with the same model number as revealed by the support page. The DS in the model number is said to confirm the presence of the dual SIM support.

We have already seen leaked renders of the Galaxy A7 (2018) hinting at the presence of an edge-to-edge display on the smartphone. Also, it is said to feature a dedicated button for Bixby voice assistant. An edge-to-edge panel is believed to leave no space at the front for the physical home button thereby pushing the fingerprint sensor ton the rear.

From the speculations and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is likely to boast of a 6-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is believed to be equipped with the Exynos 7885 paired with 6GB RAM. The other goodies that we can expect to see in this smartphone are IP68 rating, a USB Type-C port, Samsung Pay support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There could be dual selfie cameras at the front and the device might run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

We would like to recall that the Galaxy A5 (2018) support page was spotted on one of the official Samsung websites a few days back. This makes us come to a conclusion that these smartphones are awaiting their announcement.