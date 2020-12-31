Two New Upcoming Vivo Smartphones Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Vivo is all set to launch another new smartphone soon. Well, we saw so as yet another smartphone with the model number Vivo V2035 has been spotted receiving the FCC certification database. The FCC documents reveal some key details of this upcoming smartphone as detailed below.

Vivo V2035 FCC Certification Listing

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Vivo V2035 appears to come bundled with connectivity aspects such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth, dual-SIM support, GPS/GLONASS and dual-band WiFi. It also reveals that there will be a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W charging support in the device.

The document that has been leaked via the FCC database sheds light on the design sketches of the smartphone. While it doesn't reveal too much about the design, it shows that there could be a square camera module at its rear. As of now, nothing else about the upcoming Vivo smartphone are known.

Vivo Y31s 5G Listing

A separate listing on the China Telecom website reveals the complete specifications and a few images of the Vivo Y31s 5G. Going by the same, the smartphone appears to flaunt a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor, a square camera module and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Talking about its specifications, the Vivo smartphone in question is listed to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, it could arrive with a microSD card supporting expandable storage space.

The imaging aspects of the Vivo smartphone include Android 11 OS and dual rear cameras including 13MP+2MP sensors. The Vivo Y31s 5G is believed to arrive with an 8MP selfie camera. The other aspects include standard connectivity aspects along with 5G and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Vivo Y31s 5G is likely to be priced around RMB 1,798 (approx. Rs. 20,000) for the sole storage configuration of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage apace.

