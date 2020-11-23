Two Oppo Reno5 Variants Get Benchmarked; Processor Details Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno5 series features recently came to light via a new leak. As many as three different models are said to be announced in the upcoming flagship series. The company is said to power the Reno5 models with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, Snapdragon 865 processor, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Oppo is expected to launch the new smartphones in December. Ahead of the anticipated launch, two of the models have paid a visit to Geekbench.

Oppo Reno5 Variants Spotted At GeekbenchThe Oppo Reno5 models which have been spotted at Geekbench carry the Oppo PEGM00 and Oppo PDST00 model number. Sadly, the exact moniker of these models hasn't been specified by the benchmark database.

However, the processor and benchmark scores have been confirmed. The Oppo PEGM00 is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the 'lito' motherboard. The latter confirms it to be the Snapdragon 765G processor. The octa-core processor will have a clock speed of 1.80GHz. The listing suggests that the device will ship with an 8GB RAM configuration.

Coming to the benchmark performance, the device has scored a total of 616 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test this model scored 1,817 points. The software listed is Android 11 OS. It could be paired up with a custom Color OS user interface.

Moving to the Oppo PDST00, the Geekbench listing suggests the MediaTek MT6889Z/CZA chipset. It is otherwise known as the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. This processor also has eight cores, but clocks over 2.0 GHz. This variant is also tipped with an 8GB RAM option.

The firmware is also the same here, i.e, Android 11 OS. We can also expect this model as well to launch with a custom Color OS UI. Coming to the benchmark scores, the device has logged 700 points in the single-core test and 3,000 points in the multi-core test.

Currently, that's all the details this Geekbench listing shares on the upcoming Reno5 models. Since the company is expected to introduce the Reno5 series by December, it is likely the official teasers starts pouring in soon.

Best Mobiles in India