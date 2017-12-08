Two Sony flagship smartphones with full-screen design leaks via renders

We have been coming across several rumors and speculations that Sony will be unveiling a bezel-less smartphone early next year. If this happens to be true, the company will be ditching the OmniBalance design language that it started implementing in 2013 in favor of the new trend - full-screen design.

While there are claims that Sony will launch its upcoming flagship smartphone with a full-screen design, a Gregorian website has shared the renders of two Sony smartphones likely to be launched next year. The renders that are seen here are said to be based on the designed drafts by Sony. To look at, these phones seem to be very different from the existing Xperia smartphones.

One of the smartphones with less rounded corners appears to feature a two-tone design at the back panel. The upper curved matte part of the device seems to house the two large-sized camera sensors those are separated by the LED flash at the middle. The rest of these smartphones seem to be glossy. At the front, the Sony flagship smartphones seem to feature dual front-facing speakers.

From the existing information, the upcoming Sony flagship smartphone is believed to boast of a 5.5-inch display with 4K resolution. The handset is likely to make use of the recently launched Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, the smartphone is said to feature an under the display fingerprint sensor. From the rumored specs, we can make out that this device could be an upgraded variant of the Xperia XZ Premium.

The renders of the other smartphone show that there could be rounded corners and a metal and glass design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is said to feature a dual camera setup at the rear with LED flash and a full-screen design as well. The other aspects of this smartphone are yet to known.

Given that Sony has been using the Mobile World Congress (MWC) show floor to take the wraps off its flagship smartphones consistently, we can expect these flagship smartphones to be unveiled at the upcoming MWC 2018.

Source, Via