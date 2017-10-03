Two ZTE smartphones with entry-level specs visit TENAA

It seems like many ZTE smartphones are in the making. Last week we got to see the alleged ZTE Axon Multy aka Axon M, which could be the company's first foldable smartphone.

Now, two ZTE branded handsets have appeared on TENAA. Both of them come with entry-level specs but have large sized batteries. The smartphones carry the model numbers ZTE A0616 and ZTE A0622. Let's start with the specs of ZTE A0616, which features a 5.5-inch HD display with the screen resolution of 1280×720 pixels. From the looks, it appears to have a metal body.

Under the hood, it is equipped with an unspecified quad-core processor clocked at 1.45GHz. The smartphone apparently has two memory variants. The basic one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, while the higher version boasts of 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 128GB with the use of a microSD card.

For cameras, the ZTE A0616 uses a 13MP rear-facing camera. While on the front, there is a dual camera setup with the main sensor being of 8MP. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with ZTE custom UI and is backed up by a 3,900mAh non-removable battery. Moreover, there is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the ZTE A0622, it seems to sport a plastic body. It features a smaller 5.2-inch display with the resolution density of 720p.

There are three memory variants of the smartphone: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB. As for the processor, the device makes use of a quad-core chipset of an unknown kind. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Keeping the lights on is a large 4,870mAh battery, which could be considered as the key highlight of the ZTE A0622. The phone will be offered in color options like Black, Light Blue, and Dark Blue.

