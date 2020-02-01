UFS 3.1 Announced With Improved Read And Write Speeds News oi-Vivek

UFS or ultra-fast storage is the commonly used open standard storage technology, mainly for smartphones. JEDEC has now officially unveiled the next version of this technology -- UFS 3.1 along with a companion technology UFS HBP or Host Performance Booster.

According to the article published on JEDEC, which is a solid-state technology association, UFS 3.1 technology will improve the device performance while reducing the overall power consumption.

It uses a writer booster technology, which has a non-volatile cache that helps the device to improve the write speed of the device. It also uses a new technology called DeepSleep that helps with the voltage regulation, which in return will have a positive effect on the battery life of the device.

With the UFS 3.1 technology, the device will get a notification if the performance of the drive has been compromised (storage performance throttled down) due to high-temperature.

The technology is built to use the system's DRAM (RAM) as a cache using a logical-to-physical address map, which helps UFS 3.1 based smartphones to improve read speed.

Just like UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 can operate at an extended range of temperatures between negative 40-degree centigrade to 105-degree centigrade. A UFS storage system uses the exFAT file system, which supports a maximum file size of 16EB (exabyte) and a maximum volume size of 128PB (petabyte).

Upcoming Smartphones That Might Use UFS 3.1

OnePlus was the first smartphone brand to launch phones with the UFS 3.0 storage standard. This time around, Samsung might take the lead and introduce the UFS 3.1 standard storage system on its upcoming Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. Similarly, the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones are also expected to come with the UFS 3.1 storage system.

Brands like Xiaomi, LG, and Nokia are likely to launch new flagship smartphones in 2020 with the UFS 3.1 storage solution.

