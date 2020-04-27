Unannounced Realme Smartphone With Unique Rear Design Leaks Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Realme introduced the X50m 5G smartphone in China and is being heavily speculated to be working on two new series - Realme Narzo and X3. We have already come across numerous reports pertaining to these smartphones revealing their design and key specs. Now, an unannounced Realme smartphone has emerged online flaunting a unique design.

The latest leak makes us believe that an upcoming smartphone from the company will feature an all-new design that we have never seen before. It looks like a premium offering from the company. Notably, the leak comes from a reliable source on Weibo via DroidHolic.

Upcoming Realme Smartphone Design Leaks

As per the leaked live image, the upcoming Realme smartphone appears to feature a unique rear design similar to that of the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone launched last year. The device appears to have a carbon-esque finish with a glass panel at the rear. And, there seems to be a quad-camera setup at the rear with the text 'AI Quad Camera'. One sensor appears to be concealed but that could be due to the camera angle of the shot.

At the rear, the Realme logo appears to look different from the usual emblazoned logo seen on existing Realme smartphones. Also, there are gold-colored lines around the boundary of the rear surface. In one image, the yet-to-be-announced Realme smartphone is seen next to the Realme X50 Pro 5G and this makes us think that it could belong to the X series.

What We Think

We already know that the Realme X3 SuperZoom is on cards but the design leaked now is something that we have not seen before. There are increased possibilities for this design to not see the light of the day as not all leaks are authentic.

Given that the chances to see the launch of such a unique-looking smartphone from Realme is bleak right now, we need to wait for a few more days to get further updates. However, we still have our doubts if this Realme smartphone will be announced any time soon or shelved. Only an official confirmation can shed further clarity regarding the same.

