Unisoc T700: Everything You Need To Know About The Chipset Behind Moto E40 News oi-Vivek

Motorola recently launched its Moto E40, the first smartphone in India based on the Unisoc T700. We have already seen a lot of smartphones from brands like Realme and Micromax with the Unisoc processors. Though the Unisoc processors might not be the most power-efficient ones, they tend to offer good performance with higher CPU and GPU clock speeds.

Unisoc T700 Specifications

Just like most modern smartphone SoCs, the Unisoc T700 is also an octa-core CPU processor built on top of 12nm architecture, which makes it a bit dated chipset, especially in terms of power efficiency. However, the processor does offer two high-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A75 architecture with 1.82GHz clock speed along with six efficient cores based on ARM Cortex-A55 architecture with the same 1.82GHz clock speed.

The graphics are handled by the ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, which has a clock speed of 850MHz and can offer up to 54.4 Gigaflops of graphical performance. As one can guess by the specs of the Moto E40, the Unisoc T700 can also drive a 90Hz display without any issue.

The Unisoc T700 does support eMMC 5.1 and UFS 2.1 type storage along with LPDDR4x memory support. As per the networking capability, the built-in 4G modem can offer up to 300Mbps of download and 150Mbps of upload speeds. Besides, the processor also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

Coming to the optics or the ISP, the Unisoc T700 can support up to a single 48MP camera or two 16MP sensors. In terms of video recording capability, there is no 4K video recording, but it does support up to 1920x1080p video recording with up to 60fps with major audio and video codec technologies.

How Good Is The Unisoc T700?

The Unisoc T700 looks like a pretty good mid-range chipset. Considering the fact that the Moto E40 comes with a 5,000 mAh cell, battery life should not be an issue, despite being the processor made using an older 12nm node by TSMC. Considering the chipset shortage, the Moto E40 is a well-priced smartphone with features like 48MP, 90Hz refresh-rate display, and more.

Best Mobiles in India