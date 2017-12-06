Upcoming Huawei P series smartphone to feature triple-lens 40MP and 24MP cameras

If this new leak is true then Huawei is basically gearing up to launch a smartphone which could possibly be the best camera handset in the world. Besides the new leak suggests that Huawei is preparing a device with highest camera setup in its flagship P-series.

The leak comes from popular tipster Evan Blass via his twitter handle and he has posted a promotional image of the alleged Huawei smartphone. The image is said to have been made by one of Huawei's creative agencies and quite interestingly the images reveal that Huawei P series is likely to feature a 40MP Leica co-developed triple-lens camera setup with 5x hybrid zoom. There will be a 24MP front-facing camera as well.

We are speculating the case, but with this news, it sure looks like Huawei is going all out with the new smartphone. Besides, from the time the Chinese manufacturer has partnered with Leica Huawei seems to be focused on improving and enhancing the camera quality in its smartphones. The question though here is will the upcoming Huawei P-series device be an imaging powerhouse.

Is the next Huawei P-series going to be an imaging powerhouse? A digital artist at one of the company's creative agencies added these "PCE Series" ads to their portfolio -- claiming 40MP, 3 lens rear (5x hybrid zoom) + 24MP selfie, all Leica-co-developed. pic.twitter.com/t8w3VlL55L — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

Apart from the specs, the promo posters also reveal some key features or modes that the camera will get. These features include a dedicated "Pro" night mode that will take full advantage of the "new sensor and optics," which themselves are said to be capable of capturing "100 percent more light." Then there is Pro AI camera assist which will be capable of doing things like automatic "scene recognition" and "auto framing" and the details on the poster state that it will help users in capture every moment effortlessly.

In any case, Huawei is banking on AI pretty much in developing this mysterious smartphone. But we have seen some AI bits with the recently announced Honor V10 from the company's sub-brand Honor.

While we cannot jump to conclusions with such a small piece of information, it looks like the company will be bringing performance boost by efficiently combining hardware and software parts.