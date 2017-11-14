Upcoming Oppo A79 specs and renders leaked online: Will continue the full-screen display trend

Oppo is rumored to launch another smartphone possibly the Oppo A79 in the market soon. We have already seen some leaks of the alleged smartphone via TENAA where we got to see the design as well as the key specs of the smartphone.

However, there were more leaks to come. Having said that, now fresh press renders and specs of Oppo A79 has been leaked online. The latest leak shows the Oppo A79 in all its glory and it also confirms previous details that we have seen so far.

As such, the new render shows that the smartphone has a sleek form factor, with premium design and finish. It further reveals that the handset comes with a full-screen display with thin bezels and the display seems to be curved a bit as well. Besides, Oppo has recently launched the Oppo F5 with full-view display and it seems that the company will be carrying the trend forward with newer smartphones.

Apart from that, the home button has been removed and the fingerprint scanner now sits at the back below the single camera setup. Further, looking closely at the image Oppo A79 retains the 3.5mm jack and there is a USB Type-C port beside it. Coming to the right side there is the power button whereas the volume rockers have been placed on the left side. The device seems to be a Gold variant.

As for the specifications, Oppo A79 will reportedly feature a 6.01-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek MT6763T chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. Oppo A79 is expected to feature a 16MP camera both at the front and back. The device will be backed by a 2900mAh battery.

In any case, Oppo A79 is expected to be launched on November 30. We are yet to receive the official word from the company on this matter. We will update you on the same once we have more information.

