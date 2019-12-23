Upcoming Realme Flagship Smartphone Confirmed To Arrive With 100MP Camera News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will pack a 100MP camera sensor. The information was confirmed by Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, during an interview. However, he refused to share any information about the phone that will equip the new sensor.

According to Sheth, the brand will not only be restricted to smartphones and will launch IoT devices in the coming days. "Our philosophy is simple, we will launch IoT products; in addition, Realme will also launch products that help and benefit users." Sheth said. Besides, he also added that the company's IoT deceives are all set to arrive at the beginning of 2020.

Xiaomi was the first in the queue to announce a smartphone with 100MP camera sensor and it is expected to be the Mi Note 10, also known as the CC9 Pro. Recently, it was reported that the company is working on its in-house 100MP sensor which is said to be equipped to an unnamed smartphone.

It seems that the smartphone makers are more interested in increasing the pixels of the camera sensors and we might witness most of the smartphones coming with 100MP primary camera sensor in 2020. Reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S11 series will make use of a 100MP camera sensor as well.

Earlier, Realme released some posters of smart bands and smartwatches which indicate that the company is also planning to launch wearables. However, there is no information about IoT gadgets which are expected from the company.

Meanwhile, Realme CEO, Li Bingzhing has also announced that in 2020 the company will only focus on launching 5G-enabled smartphones in China. Realme X50 5G is going to be the first 5G smartphone from the company which is expected to arrive in January 2020. Let's see when Realme is planning to launch its first 5G smartphone for Indian consumers.

Source

Best Mobiles in India