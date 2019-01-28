Upcoming Realme smartphones could run RealmeOS

Ever since its debut, Realme has been one of the popular brands in the affordable market segment. The company has been launching entry-level and mid-range smartphones without comprising on features and specifications. Undoubtedly, it has become successful in the country. Recently, it confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will arrive with Android 9 Pie and the existing devices will stick to the update schedule.

Notably, till date, the Realme smartphones were launched with the Android OS topped with Oppo's customized ColorOS. Now, it looks like the ColorOS will be replaced by the RealmeOS.

RealmeOS trademark

Fresh information from 91mobiles citing UKIPO (United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office) claims that Realme has filed for RealmeOS trademark. The nice class number 9 along with the description of the trademark filing makes us believe that it could be used for OS programs, the necessary software to maintain as well as operate the computer systems and the downloadable apps among others. It suggests that the RealmeOS will be the default Android skin on the upcoming Realme smartphones.

However, UKIPO is yet to approve the trademark, so it is unlikely to witness the same on the Realme 3 rumored to be launched in the first quarter of this year. The trademark appears soon after the speculation that the company will launch its own app store letting users download games and apps.

Realme C1 with updated features

Since last week, Flipkart has been teasing the launch of an upcoming smartphone with entertainment-centric features. Earlier today, Realme C1 (2019) went official in India as a Flipkart exclusive. This smartphone was launched in two variants - the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM and the high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The device is priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499 respectively.

It is an improvement as compared to the 16GB RAM variant of the base variant of the Realme C1 launched last year. Also, it comes with other highlights such as Face Unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, dual SIM card slot and a dedicated microSD card slot and a juicy 4230mAh battery.