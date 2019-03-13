ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Updated List of Xiaomi smartphones that are confirmed to get Android 9 Pie update

    These Xiaomi smartphones are currently available in India

    By
    |

    MIUI 10 is now available on most of the XiaomI Redmi smartphones available in India. Smartphones like the Poco F1, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, the latest Android OS from Google.

    Updated List of Xiaomi smartphones that are confirmed to get Android 9

     

    Here is the list of Xiaomi smartphones available in India that will receive Android 9 Pie update in 2019 via official update channel. Do note that, users can also install custom ROMs on these smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update without voiding the warranty.

    List of Xiaomi smartphones running on Android 9 Pie update in India

    List of Xiaomi smartphones that will receive Android 9 Pie updater in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in Q4 of 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo. The MIUI 10 beta based on Android 9 Pie is already available for download, and the company is expected to roll out the stable version in the next few weeks.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in early 2018, which was also the first smartphone to launch in the country with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. As the Redmi Note 5 Pro shares a lot of similarities with the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Note 5 Pro will receive the Pie update in the coming days.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a notch display design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD (hybrid) card slot for storage expansion.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2

    The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the second selfie-centric smartphone launched in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro's camera setup. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC powers the device with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

     

    Source

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue