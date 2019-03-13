Updated List of Xiaomi smartphones that are confirmed to get Android 9 Pie update News oi-Vivek These Xiaomi smartphones are currently available in India

MIUI 10 is now available on most of the XiaomI Redmi smartphones available in India. Smartphones like the Poco F1, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, the latest Android OS from Google.

Here is the list of Xiaomi smartphones available in India that will receive Android 9 Pie update in 2019 via official update channel. Do note that, users can also install custom ROMs on these smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update without voiding the warranty.

List of Xiaomi smartphones running on Android 9 Pie update in India

List of Xiaomi smartphones that will receive Android 9 Pie updater in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in Q4 of 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo. The MIUI 10 beta based on Android 9 Pie is already available for download, and the company is expected to roll out the stable version in the next few weeks.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in early 2018, which was also the first smartphone to launch in the country with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. As the Redmi Note 5 Pro shares a lot of similarities with the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Note 5 Pro will receive the Pie update in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a notch display design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD (hybrid) card slot for storage expansion.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the second selfie-centric smartphone launched in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro's camera setup. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC powers the device with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

