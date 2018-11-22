Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch highlights: Price starts at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the latest flagship Redmi smartphone from the company with best-in-class specifications. The smartphone was previously launched in the international market, and today the company will be announcing the India centric features with final retails price.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available on Flipkart from the 23rd of November, and the company is also teasing the Black Friday sale, where the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at a much cheaper price for the next few days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2280 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the smartphone with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has a total of four cameras, the rear-facing camera unit consists of a 12 MP and a 5 MP depth camera, whereas the front-facing selfie camera units comprise of a 20 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone to offer a dual selfie camera setup.

Redmi Note 6 Pro live updates

The launch event of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will commence from the 12:00 PM. Stay tuned to this channel for the live update of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Auto Refresh Feeds Black Friday sale on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12:00 PM @23rd of November for the price of Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM 64 GB storage, 14,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Price: The Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage retails for Rs 15,999 Note 5 Pro vs Note 6 Pro quick comparision The headphone jack and charging port comes with rust protection to offer higher quality devices. Charger can withstand voltage surge up to 380 volts Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a made in India and Made for India with strict quality assurance. Note 6 Pro will be available in Black, Rose Gold, All new Blue and Red color. Note 6 Pro comes with 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch cutout with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass (Corning Gorilla Glass). Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery with 15 hours of continues video playback with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The retail package will ship with a 10W charger. Note 6 Pro supports Wi-Fi Passthrough, which enables to access Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Hotspot at the same time. Note 6 Pro supports dual SIM + dual VoLTE, but a hybrid SIM slot, where a user can access two SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card slot Note 6 Pro is available with 4/6 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage with MIUI 10 operating system based on Android8.1 Oreo The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is the processor that powers the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Xiaomi states that the Snapdragon 636 has a better thermal performance, can run games and apps smoothly with better energy efficiency. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is also powered by the same processor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro cameras in a nutshell Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro also offer AI Detection for the front-facing camera One more selfie from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Dual selfie camera: 20 MP + 2 MP Galaxy a8+ and Note 6 Pro camera comparision AI Portrait2.0: Adjustable bokeh, studio lighting and light trails Portrait mode uses the secondary 5MP depth camera plus the software-based edge detection. Note 6 Pro comes with electronic image stabilisation, which will reduce the shake and jitter. The smartphone also supports AI scene detection. Note 6 Pro offers faster focusing with the help of PDAF (Phase detection auto focus), which eliminates blurry photography Note 5 Pro vs Note 6 Pro low-light camera comparision Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with improved low-light photography by using a camera sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size and an f/1.9 aperture One more picture shot on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Shot on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro The Redmi Note 6 Pro has a total of four cameras (two on the front and two on the back) 12 MP + 5 MP primary camera setup and a 20 MP + 2 MP selfie camera setup Anuj Sharma, head of marketing to share more info about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the #1 selling dual camera smartphone on Flipkart Xiaomi has sold 6 million smartphones in a single month Xiaomi has a second Guinness world record for opening most number of stores at the same time. Xiaomi recently launched 500 Mi stores in rural India The launch event will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Mi.com