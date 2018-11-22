Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch event: Watch the live streaming here

The D-Day is here, Xiaomi is all set to launch the most advanced Xiaomi Redmi Note smartphone, aka, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on the 22nd of November. By this time, we all know about the features and specifications that the smartphone offers. The company will officially introduce the Redmi Note 6 Pro and also unveil the price of the smartphone in New Delhi @ 12:00 PM.

Watch the unveiling of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specs-sheet

We already know that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen notch-display, with dual selfie cameras hiding inside the notch. Just like the previous generation Redmi smartphone, the display will be protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Note 6 Pro offers more screen real-estate with a similar form-factor.

Xiaomi continues to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset with four high-performance cores and four efficient cores with Adreno 509 GPU. This mid-tier processor from Qualcomm is built on 14nm FinFET technology, which offers a mixture of performance and power efficiency.

In terms of connectivity, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 offers dual LTE / VoLTE with dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Qualcomm Quick Charging capability.

The Note 6 Pro has an improved dual camera solution with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, whereas the front-facing camera consists of a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Both cameras offer AI features with portrait and studio lighting.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro carries a 4000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge capability via micro UBS port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be priced less than Rs 15,000 (for the base variant) and will compete against the likes of the Honor 8X, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto One Power, and other mid-tier Android smartphones.