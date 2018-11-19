Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be a Flipkart Exclusive: Black Friday Sale on the 23rd of November

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the latest Redmi flagship smartphone from Xiaomi with a dual camera setup and a notch display. Just like the last three generations of the Xiaomi Redmi flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart from the 23rd of November 2018.

The company has officially announced the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, and here is our first impression about the new Note. However, on the 22nd of November, the company will be unveiling the price of the smartphone. Based on speculations, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is expected to retail for Rs 14,999.

The smartphone will go on sale from the 23rd of November. Flipkart has started to tease the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and hints towards Black Friday sale offer, where the smartphone is likely to be available at a lower price tag compared to the standard retail price as an introductory offer.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro unique features

The two major differences between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro are the display and the front-facing camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a big notch cut out on top, which houses the dual selfie cameras. The selfie camera unit consists of a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. As a matter of fact, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone to offer dual selfie cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2280 x 1080, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone does offer dual SIM card slot, albeit, a hybrid SIM slot, where the device can accept either two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card.

On paper, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has an identical camera setup as of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, the Note 6 Pro packs a new and improved 12 MP primary sensor, which will improve the overall photography experience of the smartphone with a 5 MP depth sensor to capture portrait photos.

The phone comes with a 4000 mAh battery with a micro USB port, and the smartphone does support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the retail package includes a standard 10W charger, and one has to buy a Qualcomm Quick Charge certified charger separately. Lastly, the smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9 Pie update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.