Vaio SE14 and SX14 Carbon LCD Cover Laptop Launched In India

Vaio has launched two more Windows 10 OS-based ultrabooks -- the Vaio SE14 and the Vaio SX14 Carbon LCD Cover in India. These products are powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor and the S14E is also one of the few laptops in the country with a 1080p IR web camera with support for Windows Hello.

Vaio SE14 Specifications

As the name suggests, the Vaio SE14 features a 14-inch 1080p display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor. The laptop also offers features like TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, BIOS security, and a chassis lock slot. The laptop has slightly thicker bezels when compared to other laptops of this class.

Additionally, the notebook flaunts features like 12 hours battery backup. Given the laptop is powered by the latest Tiger Lake processor, it also comes with an Intel Iris Xe processor, which is one of the most capable integrated graphics cards from Intel. The Vaio SE14 retails for Rs. 88,990 and is already available on Amazon.

Vaio SX14 Specifications

The Vaio SX14 is a premium ultrabook, as it costs Rs. 172,990 and comes with both fingerprint sensor and face recognition, powered by Windows Hello. This notebook comes with a 14-inch 4K display with a Dolby speaker setup. Do note that, the SX14 does not support touch input, which is a bummer at this price tag.

Powered by the Intel Core-i7 processor, the Vaio SX14 is expected to offer good performance. However, the company has not confirmed if the Indian version of the Vaio SX14 is based on either a 10th Gen or 11th Gen Intel processor, as the International variant is powered by the 10th Gen processor with the Intel UHD graphics.

This version comes with Windows 10 Pro OS with 1TB SSD-based storage and claims to offer 7.5 hours of battery life, which makes it a premium device even in terms of software experience. The laptop does offer an extensive range of I/O, including a full-sized SD card slot, HDMI port, VGA port, two USB-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. The SX14 will go on sale on May 16.

