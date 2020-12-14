Vi Partners With Bajaj Finance To Offer Six And 12 Months EMI On Smartphones News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has joined hands with Bajaj Finance to offer easy access to smartphones. Under this partnership, the company will offer affordable EMIs along with six months and one-year prepaid plans to customers.

This partnership comes after the company raised tariffs on family plans and when Vi is looking for ways to increase its subscriber, revenue, and market share in the country. In addition, the operator wants to increase the average revenue per user.

As a part of the partnership, the EMI will be calculated on the basis of the total amount and the recharge. After that, the whole amount will be calculated into six to 12 months via easy monthly instalments. "This partnership offers a first of its kind proposition to help a new mobile customer get comprehensive savings," said Manish Jain, Senior Executive Vice President, Bajaj Finance.

Furthermore, Vi said that this offer is available with two prepaid packs. The offer includes Rs. 1,197 and Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan and to get the EMI option on these packs, then the first plan will offer six months EMI. Under this pack, users have to pay Rs. 200 per month, which is a discounted rate against Rs. 249 on the recharges.

Whereas, the second prepaid plan of Rs. 2,399 offer you an EMI of 12 months. This pack also allows users to pay Rs. 200 EMI for the 12 months on the same day of purchase. Notably, this is also a discounted rate as the original amount comes at Rs. 299 per month.

If we talk about the benefits of these plans, then Rs. 1,197 comes with six months' validity with 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 12 months. On the other hand, Rs. 2,399 is offering 2GB data, 100 messages, and free calling for the same period.

Best Mobiles in India