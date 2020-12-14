Vi Launches Rs. 59 And Rs. 65 Prepaid Plans; Offering Free Talk Time News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has become very active and launched new prepaid and postpaid plans for its customers. Similarly, the telecom operator has launched two plans under Rs. 100 to attract low-income users. The operator has launched Rs. 59 and Rs. 65 prepaid pack.

The first pack of Rs. 59 is providing 30 minutes for local, roaming, and national calls. This pack is valid for 28 days. Apart from calling benefits, this plan is not providing any other benefit. Similarly, Rs. 65 is offering 100MB of high-speed data for the same 28 days.

It also includes Rs. 52 talk time along with internet benefits. This announcement comes after the company launched Rs. 25 pack in Chennai, where you get 10 minutes for calling for 24 hours, reports Only Tech.

List Of Other Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Plans That Comes Under Rs. 100

Vi is offering five plans, data plans, and a talk time pack. Let's start with Rs. 39, where it is offering 100MB data along with Rs. 30 talk time for 14 days, while Rs. 49 pack is providing 300 MB data along with Rs 38 talk time for 28 days.

This pack is also offering 200 MB data via the company's website and application. The Rs. 79 is providing 400 MB data along with Rs. 64 talk time for the same period. This pack is also providing 200 MB data via myvi.in or application. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 95 is offering 200MB data and talk time worth Rs. 74. Similarly, the company is providing 200MB data through the company's website.

The data vouchers are available at Rs. 16, Rs. 48, and Rs. 98. The Rs. 16 is offering 1GB data for 24 hours, while Rs. 48 is providing 3GB data for three days, lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 98, where you get 12GB data for the period of 28 days. On the other hand, the telecom operator is providing talk-time plans worth Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, Rs. 50, and Rs. 100.

Best Mobiles in India