Video: Escobar Fold 2 Teardown Reveals Galaxy Fold 2 Under Golden Skin
Pablo Escobar might be known for all wrong reasons, but his brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria recently made to the headlines with his foldable smartphone launch. Gaviria's tech brand, known as Escobar Inc., introduced its first foldable smartphone called the Escobar Fold back in December last year. Soon after, the company announced the next iteration of its foldable phone dubbed Escobar Fold 2 back in February 2020.
The device bears a whole lot of similarities as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But, with the device being launched at a cheaper price tag than the Samsung's foldable handset, the doubts concerning its authenticity became major. Well, it seems that it's all a Ponzi scam. Find out how:
Escobar 2 Rip Off Reveals Something Fishy
The Escobar 2 foldable smartphone was launched with a lot of hype. It was primarily being marketed as the ‘Samsung Killer' and the company even released a tagline ‘rest in peace Samsung'. But, who knew this was just a marketing strategy for a scam.
A new video released by Marques Brownlee, who is one of the most popular tech YouTuber has uncovered the dirty secret of the Escobar Fold 2. It seems that its all just skins and not the hardware which the device has of its own.
Escobar 2 Video Details
The rip-off video has been shared by MKBHD on his YouTube channel. Brownlee has used a box cutter to peel of the outer skin of the Escober Fold 2. What comes beneath is none other than the Galaxy Fold itself. It is worth noting that the Escobar Fold 2 was announced at a much lower price than the Galaxy Fold 2.
For reference, the Escobar 2 is priced at $399 (approx Rs. 29,587), while the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is announced at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1, 46,826). Brownlee further goes on showing the box contents which apparently just had the device and the charging cable. Now, this is not just a cost-cutting measure. Rather, Brownlee believes, this whole thing is some kind of scam.
That's not it, the device is not being made available to the masses, and rather it is being sent to consumers who have some kind of popularity on YouTube or other platforms. The modus operandi is to create hype and spike sales.
