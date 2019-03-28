Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold test shows it can last 200,000 folds News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung claims to have built a durable smartphone.

Samsung, at MWC 2019, unveiled its Galaxy Fold smartphone. It is one of the very first foldable devices to see the light of day. The unique smartphone will be available in select markets including Europe, the UK, and the US.

Samsung said that it has used a new polymer layer that allows for flexibility and ruggedness at the same time. The hinge with multiple interlocking gears housed in a hidden enclosure offers smooth opening and closing of the phone.

To showcase the durability of the new smartphone, the company has posted a new video put through stringent tests. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Fold can withstand up to 2,00,000 folds which might happen over a time span of around 4-5 years if folded 100 times a day.

"While the extent of the test may seem like overkill to some, Samsung viewed it as vital to ensuring the durability of the device's hinged design and Infinity Flex Display," said the company.

Recently an unofficial video showed the device in its full glory. The video also highlighted the crease on the display due to the folds. Though the crease is expected to appear after 10,000 folds, this units appears to be new and shouldn't show such design flaws so early.