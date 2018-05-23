Vivo APEX with FullView Display to launch on the 12th of June

At the MWC 2018, Vivo surprised everyone at the event by showcasing a bezel-less smartphone with a retractable front-facing camera. In fact, the Vivo APEX offered more than 90% screen to body ratio. At the time of showcasing, the company said that it is a concept phone. And now, the company is all set to officially launch the Vivo APEX in China (Shanghai) on the 12th of June.

The company has released a bunch of promotional material including a video, which boasts the features and design aesthetics of the Vivo APEX smartphone. The smartphone offers the best smartphone technology that is available to mankind for making a complete bezel-less design (though there is a narrow chin on the bottom part of the smartphone). A recent leak also confirmed that the company has started to mass produce the Vivo APEX smartphone.

Features of the Vivo APEX

As of now, there is no information on the actual price or the specifications of the Vivo APEX. In fact, no one knows about the chipset that powers the smartphone. However, this is a unique smartphone, which has a lot more than just specifications.

The Vivo APEX has uses a FullView display (bezel-less) technology. The smartphone comes with an OLED display, which supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. Unlike the Vivo X21, half of the APEX's display acts as a fingerprint sensor and a user can click anywhere on the bottom half of the smartphone to unlock it. The device has a 1.8mm bezel on the top and 4.8mm bezel on the bottom and the company is planning to reduce the bottom bezel to 1.8mm, which will help the smartphone maker to achieve 98% screen to body ratio.

The goodness of the Vivo APEX doesn't stop there. The smartphone does not have a physical earpiece, instead, it uses SoundCasting Technology, which converts the entire display panel into a speaker. The smartphone has an 8 MP retractable front-facing camera, which uses motorised motion to come up or go down.

Conclusion

The name Vivo APEX is more of a project name and the company will officially announce the name, specifications and price of the Vivo APEX on the 12th of June. Considering the technical advancements that have gone on this phone, it is easy to say that the Vivo APEX will cost a bomb. This smartphone will also compete against the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s and the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is also expected to to come higher screen to body ratio.