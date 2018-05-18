Vivo phone with bezel-less display and chamfered edges in the making

Vivo is the first mobile brand to announce a smartphone with an under-display fingerprint sensor from Synaptics. While this was possible with the unveiling of the X20 Plus UD in January, the company came up with another innovative device in March. The Vivo APEX with a scintillating design was unveiled a couple of months back.

The almost bezel-less display of the smartphone appeared fresh and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. This translates to enough screen space for the users. The smartphone is yet to be made available as the mass production just commenced.

It looks like the company will not stop with the already achieved laurels. A Slashleaks report suggests that we might soon witness the launch of a device similar to the APEX in terms of looks. We expect to see some notable differences between the two smartphones.

Vivo phone with retractable selfie camera

Similar to the APEX, the leaked photos of an upcoming Vivo smartphone appears to be an almost bezel-less display and a retractable selfie camera too. There are well-chamfered or curved edges. The difference is that the edges are more rounded than the ones on the Apex. There seem to be no other differences between the APEX and the upcoming device. A previous report tipped that the company is working on more phones with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Though we have come across a leaked prototype of the upcoming Vivo smartphone, there are possibilities for the same to be the APEX with a tweaked design. If the new smartphone really exists, we can expect to see some changes in the final design to set a difference between the two models. However, we cannot say for sure about the same right now. Probably, more leaks regarding the device might surface online soon.

Vivo APEX highlights

Talking about the Vivo APEX, the smartphone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor as a few other devices from the company. There is a pop-up selfie camera at the top edge. It will be hidden in the top edge and can be elevated whenever there is a requirement. And, it takes just 0.8 seconds for the sensor to pop-up. Apart from this, the rear camera supports Super HDR and advanced AI algorithm too.