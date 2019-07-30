Vivo iQOO Plus 5G Price, Specifications Leaked: What to Expect News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo iQOO Plus 5G details including price and specs have leaked online, in the form of a poster. The leak reveals the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, will get aboard with 44W fast charging support, and will be the first Chinese smartphone to support 5G connectivity option.

What We Know So Far

Going with the leak, the iQOO Plus 5G will be fitted with a 4,500 mAh battery and will launch with 8GB/128GB storage variant. The device is expected to come with a waterdrop notch on top of the screen. As far as price is concerned, the smartphone is supposed to be priced at RMB 4,498(approx. Rs. 44,900) for the aforesaid storage variant.

Vivo iQOO Neo Specifications

In the meantime, Vivo users can look for the brand's recently introduced iQOO Neo gaming smartphone. It comes with 4D Game Shock 2.0 technology, which is an improved version of the in-game vibration technology, introduced by the brand. The handset sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display and has a small notch on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB RAM and 64GB default storage(non-expandable).

The iQOO Neo has a triple rear camera setup, featuring AI-powered 12MP primary sensor along with 8MP and 5MP sensors. Upfront, the phone uses a 12MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, Glonass, NFC, USB Type-C, etc. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 9(Pie).

Vivo iQOO Neo is expected to arrive in an Indian market with Carbon Black and Electro-Optic Violet color choices. And it is expected to price at Rs. 18,090 for the given base variant. While the device is available in China at a price of around Rs. 17,930.

