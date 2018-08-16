Vivo invests Rs. 200 crore in its manufacturing facility

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and has invested about ₹200 crore.

Vivo said that it has already invested about ₹300 crore in the plant, has also added surface-mount technology (SMT) lines to the unit.

"The facility has increased production to more than 2 million units per month, reiterating Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India'.

The newly added SMT lines are catering to the growing demand for Vivo smartphones in the country, including flagship devices like NEX and X21," Vivo said in a statement.

"The expansion of our state-of-the-art Greater Noida facility reflects Vivo's commitment to India, and signifies the success of the Make in India program," said Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India.

"Our latest flagship - the NEX, has been manufactured at this facility which has been made possible through our consistent efforts and commitment towards making the region a manufacturing hub for our smartphones," Chen added.

With more than 5000 employees, the Greater Noida plant has a capacity of manufacturing almost 25 million products in a year.

Besides manufacturing, the Greater Noida plants also resides a 'Test Lab' where the manufactured products undergo more than 1000 stringent levels of quality and durability tests.

Vivo NEX has been completely made in India and seen much success in the Indian market, establishing Vivo's presence in the above 40K category. Leading e-commerce platform Amazon.in recognized NEX as 'Amazon's Choice' in the 40K-45K segment for the month of July.

According to GfK Q2 2018 report, Vivo is the leader in the Rs. 20-30K segment.

Besides Flagship devices like the X21 and NEX, Vivo will continue to manufacture and assemble smartphones in India across its category and price segments that include Y53, Y71, Y83, V9, and V9 Youth.