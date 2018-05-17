Vivo launches Knockout Carnival to offer discounts and cashback on smartphones

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced, "Knockout Carnival" from 16th to 18th May on its online store. During the three-day festival, consumers can avail discounts and cashback offers on a select range of smartphone models.

The sale will include offers on the Vivo V5 and V5s which will cost you Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 12,900 respectively. In fact, customers with SBI Debit and Credit Cards can also get an additional cashback of 5 percent on the purchase of select models.

In addition, Vivo is offering 12 months No Cost EMI option on all smartphone models.

The smartphone maker is also offering 15-Day Price Guarantee is available on all Vivo smartphones sold on Vivo India E-Store which will protect customers against any reduction in prices on the said products they purchase from E-Store. However, this offer only lasts for 15 days from the date of Purchase of the said Product.

Speaking on the announcement, Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India, said, "We are happy to announce the Vivo Knockout Carnival with attractive discounts and exclusive deals. The specially curated offers from Vivo will make customers shopping experience even better and we are confident that they will make the most out of the three-day carnival."

Other offers include lucky draw coupons up to Rs. 1000 and Book My Show couple movie vouchers worth Rs. 500. Vivo E-store caters to more than 10,000 pin codes covering most serviceable areas in the country.

Meanwhile, the company has recently sent media invites for the launch of its new smartphone in India.

The company has recently launched Vivo Y53i in India at Rs. 7,990. It is equipped with an 8MP rear camera along with Screen Flash feature that provides bright and detailed selfies, even in low-light conditions.

The Y53i's Face Access feature intelligently scans the facial features of the users and unlocks the device instantly.

The new device also has a smart Eye Protection feature that filters out blue light to prevent eye strain during long durations of usage. With the help of the App clone feature, applications can be replicated to accept two separate accounts to provide a convenient multitasking experience.