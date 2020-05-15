Vivo Might Launch V20 In The Last Quarter Of 2020: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vivo has recently launched its new smartphone in the country, and now it is working on another handset. However, the firm has not shared the exact date or timeline of the launch. Still, there are high chances that the company might bring the Vivo V20 in the last quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V2012A appears on Geekbench, and it is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10 operating system. Apart from that, the company is likely to bring its accessories in the country with a proper analysis of the market.

"We will launch accessories in the near future that will complement our mobile ecosystem. We will launch those accessories, which we think is closely related to our smartphones. If we are able to provide the same experience, as we have done with our smartphones, only then we will launch mobile accessories in the country. Just because a category is hot right now and it is witnessing a steep rise, we will still not enter it without proper analysis," Nipun Marya, Marketing Head of Vivo India was quoted by The Mobile Indian.

Vivo Might Announce Updates For Its Smartphones

In addition, the smartphone is planning to bring new updates for its smartphones. In fact, the handset maker is likely to share the whole list of updates in the coming days. "I have a word with our R&D team and the team has provided with a detailed schedule for rolling out updates. I will share the schedule with our customers very soon so that they can get clarity on when their Vivo smartphone will receive the update," Marya added.

Vivo Introduces Logo For Indian Devices

Furthermore, the company has launched a new logo for its Indian devices. This new initiative is specially designed under "Local ke liye Vocal" push Abhiyan, which has been introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech. According to Vivo, all upcoming and existing smartphones will have a new logo. It is worth noting that the company is also planning to invest Rs. 3,500 crore in its manufacturing plant.

