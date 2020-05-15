Vivo V19 With Dual Punch Hole Selfie Camera India Sale Today: Price, Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo V19 is the latest mid-range smartphone by the company which is going up for sale for the first time in India. The device was announced earlier this week and has a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup as its one of the major highlights. It is launched as the successor to the Vivo V17 which was the first punch-hole smartphone in the 'V' series. Following are the pricing and availability details:

Vivo V19 India Price, Sale, And Offers Detail

The Vivo V19 will be available for purchase online via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. It will also be up for grabs at the Vivo India's e-store and also at the offline retail stores all across the country.

Notably, the consumers residing in Green and Orange zones only will be able to order the handset via online stores. The Red Zone consumers are expected to be able to place an order once the government confirms the new norms of non-essential goods delivery in these regions.

The Vivo V19 will be available starting at Rs. 27,990. This is the pricing of an 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. Its top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be retailing at Rs. 31,990. You can select from Gleem Black and Sleek Silver color options.

In terms of the sale offers, the HDFC and ICICI Bank credit or debit cardholders will get a casback of 10 percent. Additionally, you will be able to avail Double Data offer via Airtel, up to Rs. 40,000 benefits courtesy Jio and 1.5GB additional data via Vodafone.

Vivo V19 Full Specifications And Features

The Vivo V19 bestows a 6.33-inch Dual iView E3 Super AMOLED display that delivers an FHD+ resolution. It has a pill-shaped notch that accommodates dual-selfie cameras. It packs a 32MP primary selfie snapper which is accompanied by an 8MP sensor for wide-angle selfies.

It features an L-shaped quad-camera module at the rear which comprises a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor. It also has a set of 2MP sensors that function as the depth and macro sensor respectively.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with a 2.3GHz clock speed is what the Vivo V19 uses as its brain of operations. The device comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a copper tube liquid cooling technology which the company claims helps in reducing the temperature by up to 7 degrees.

The device runs on Android 10 OS and will come pre-installed with FunTouch OS 10 UI. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capacity is what will keep the lights on.

