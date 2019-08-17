Vivo NEX 3 Official Sketches Reveal Design – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo is all set to unveil the next-generation flagship smartphone in the NEX series later this year. Alleged to be the NEX 3, this smartphone will be the sequel to the NEX Dual Display. Being an advanced model, we can expect the upcoming Vivo phone to feature something new similar to the previous models from the brand.

Going by existing reports the Vivo NEX 3 is believed to feature a waterfall display with 90-degree curves at the sides. Now, the same has been confirmed by the leaked official sketches of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Vivo NEX 3 Official Sketches Leak

As per the sketches shared by Vivo NEX brand product manager, Li Xang on Weibo, the device appears to be flaunt a waterfall display. Notably, this is not the first time that we have come across such a display. Last month, a purported glass panel said to be that of the NEX 3 emerged online. The leak hinted at a 100% screen-to-body ratio sans a notch or punch hole.

The leaked glass panel appeared to have extreme edges, making the device look like there is no side bezel. The latest sketches from the company shows that the device might arrive with a similar design at the front.

Moving on to its rear, the Vivo NEX 3 appears to have a protruding circular camera arrangement. It can be seen from the renders that there are three camera sensors within the circular setup. The sketch shows that the design was inspired by the watch also seen in the sketch. And, it shows words including falls along with its sketch indicating the presence of a waterfall display.

It is also seen that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the device. The company also confirmed the presence of the same recently. However, we can expect the final product to be different from the one seen on the sketch.

Our Opinion

It looks like the waterfall display is the new design trend in the smartphone arena. Apart from Vivo, even an upcoming Oppo smartphone was showcased with a similar design. After these two brands, we can expect others to also join the bandwagon. Talking about the Vivo NEX 3, we can expect it to be one of the innovative offerings from the company similar to its predecessors.

