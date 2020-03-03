ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 Processor To Debut On March 10: Expected Specifications

    By
    |

    Vivo recently unveiled its first concept phone called the Apex 2020 with border-less design and an in-display camera. Now, the Chinese brand is gearing up to bring another premium smartphone with a waterfall display - the Nex 3S. The handset recently cleared its certification from TENNA. Now, its official launch date has also been revealed.

    Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 Processor To Debut On March 10

     

    Vivo Nex 3S Official Launch Details

    The Vivo Nex 3S will be launching on March 10 in China. The official arrival date of the device has been confirmed via Tmall listing. The launch event will be taking place in China at 2.30 PM local time. The company is yet to reveal details on the launch of this device in India and the remaining markets. But, we will keep you updated on the details.

    Vivo Nex 3S Expected Hardware

    The Vivo Nex 3S recently made it to TENNA's database with the V1950A model number. The TENNA listing suggested 167.44 x 76.14 x 9.4 mm dimensions and 219.5 gms weight. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to pack a Snapdragon 865 processor and will support dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA) connectivity as well.

    It is said to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Whether or not it will have support for expandable storage is something to be seen. The device is speculated to pack a 6.89-inch AMOLED display panel which will offer 1080 x 2256 FHD+ resolution.

    The highlight here is the waterfall design. The TENNA listing also tipped the camera specifications of the Nex 3S. The device will be accommodated with three cameras on the rear panel with a 64MP primary sensor. The primary sensor will be clubbed with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and another 13MP telephoto sensor.

    Unlike the Apex 2020 which has an under-display camera, the Nex 3S is said to arrive with a pop-up selfie camera module. For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner. Completing the spec-sheet is said to be a 4,205 mAh battery unit with fast charging capabilities.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X