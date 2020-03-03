Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 Processor To Debut On March 10: Expected Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo recently unveiled its first concept phone called the Apex 2020 with border-less design and an in-display camera. Now, the Chinese brand is gearing up to bring another premium smartphone with a waterfall display - the Nex 3S. The handset recently cleared its certification from TENNA. Now, its official launch date has also been revealed.

Vivo Nex 3S Official Launch Details

The Vivo Nex 3S will be launching on March 10 in China. The official arrival date of the device has been confirmed via Tmall listing. The launch event will be taking place in China at 2.30 PM local time. The company is yet to reveal details on the launch of this device in India and the remaining markets. But, we will keep you updated on the details.

Vivo Nex 3S Expected Hardware

The Vivo Nex 3S recently made it to TENNA's database with the V1950A model number. The TENNA listing suggested 167.44 x 76.14 x 9.4 mm dimensions and 219.5 gms weight. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to pack a Snapdragon 865 processor and will support dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA) connectivity as well.

It is said to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Whether or not it will have support for expandable storage is something to be seen. The device is speculated to pack a 6.89-inch AMOLED display panel which will offer 1080 x 2256 FHD+ resolution.

The highlight here is the waterfall design. The TENNA listing also tipped the camera specifications of the Nex 3S. The device will be accommodated with three cameras on the rear panel with a 64MP primary sensor. The primary sensor will be clubbed with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and another 13MP telephoto sensor.

Unlike the Apex 2020 which has an under-display camera, the Nex 3S is said to arrive with a pop-up selfie camera module. For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner. Completing the spec-sheet is said to be a 4,205 mAh battery unit with fast charging capabilities.

