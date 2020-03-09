ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo NEX 3S Listed On Google Play Console: 8GB RAM, Android 10 OS Tipped

    By
    |

    Vivo's upcoming flagship smartphone dubbed NEX 3S is slated for March 10 Launch in China. Its renders and specifications were recently tipped via the TENNA website's database. The premium gaming smartphone is said to be the first 5G offering by Nubia which will be backed by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, its specifications have again been spotted out in the wild corroborating with the previous leaks.

    Vivo NEX 3S Listed On Google Play Console With 8GB RAM, Android 10 OS

     

    Vivo NEX 3S Leaked Hardware

    The Vivo NEX 3S has now made an appearance on the Google Play Console. The listing was first spotted by Pricebaba which sheds some light on the display, battery and other features of the upcoming gaming handset.

    As per the listing, the Vivo V1950A will launch with a Full HD+ display panel that will offer 1080 x 2256 pixel resolutions and have 440 DPI. The display size is not disclosed by the Google Play Console website, however, the leaks have suggested a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED display with the waterfall design.

    The listing confirms the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It further notes Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM. It is currently unknown if the company will launch more than one variant of the handset and what will be the maximum onboard storage it will offer.

    The TENNA listing did mention two storage variants, i.e, 128GB and 256GB and also a 12GB RAM model with 512GB storage. Software-wise, it will be equipped with the latest Android 10 OS topped with the FunTouch OS interface.

    It is worth noting that there is no mention of the camera specifications in the Google Play Console listing. But, the smartphone is said to arrive with a triple-rear camera module accommodating a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and another 13MP sensor with ultra-wide-angle capabilities.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X