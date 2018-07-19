ENGLISH

Vivo NEX India launch: Watch live stream at 12:30PM IST

Vivo is all set to launch its NEX smartphone in India today at an event in Delhi. Don't miss the live streaming.

    Vivo is all set to launch its NEX smartphone today in India. This will be the fist every phone from the company with a truly bezel-less screen and a pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo Nex will be scheduled to unveil at 12:30 PM in Delhi. The company is also going to live stream the launch event on its official website and YouTube channel. 

    The one who is interested in the new smartphone, and doesn't want to miss the live event can watch the live streaming here.

    The company launched two variants in China the Vivo NEX A and Vivo NEX S. The rumors suggest that the company will only introduce the NEX S in India. It has been reported that the smartphone will arrive at a price point of Rs 48,990. It is said to be available in red and black color options.

    Vivo NEX S comes with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels. The display will cover 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio, with an aspect ratio of 19:3:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.7GHz, coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage.

    The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

